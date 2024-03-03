SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $140,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

