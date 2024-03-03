SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 123.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of CHDN opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

