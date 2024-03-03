SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $109,000 in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the second quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 1,448.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

