SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $174,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 291,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

NYSE:WAT opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.56. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.52.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

