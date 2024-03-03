SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,740.20 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,312.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,809.67. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,616.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,546.53.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

