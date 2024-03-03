SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $848,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

