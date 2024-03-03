SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

CHTR opened at $293.16 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.64 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.60 and a 200 day moving average of $390.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

