SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

J stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

