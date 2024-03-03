Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Stagwell Stock Up 2.1 %

STGW stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

