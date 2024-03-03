STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.70 million and approximately $10,684.01 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

