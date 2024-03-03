Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC cut Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stellantis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Stellantis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Stellantis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

