Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Stem were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Stem by 289.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stem by 62.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,478 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Stem by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. 5,955,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,527. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $37,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,715 shares of company stock valued at $368,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

