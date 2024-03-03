StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.