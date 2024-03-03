StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XIN opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.