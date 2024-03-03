StockNews.com Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

FORR stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $393.92 million, a PE ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Forrester Research by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

