StockNews.com Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Forrester Research Price Performance
FORR stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $393.92 million, a PE ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.94.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Forrester Research by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forrester Research
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.