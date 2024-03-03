StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

