StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

