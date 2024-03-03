StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 449.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 214,166 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $788,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 49.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

