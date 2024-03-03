StockNews.com Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of BGFV opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.