StockNews.com Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HY. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.8 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.