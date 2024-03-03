Substratum (SUB) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00016737 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.47 or 1.00015720 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00172035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024131 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

