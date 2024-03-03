Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,535,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $49,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.