Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

