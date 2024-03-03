Susquehanna Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

