Susquehanna Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $27.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $519.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in LendingTree by 206.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LendingTree by 253.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120,296 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

