Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $208,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,479,587 shares of company stock valued at $293,350,177 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000.

SYM opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.59 and a beta of 1.91. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

