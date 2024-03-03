Synovus Financial Corp Buys 871 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Standex International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Standex International by 9,533.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Standex International by 230.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,268. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $176.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

