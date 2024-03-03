Synovus Financial Corp Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNW opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

