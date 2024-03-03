Synovus Financial Corp Has $655,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $194.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

