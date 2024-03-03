Synovus Financial Corp Invests $645,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,551 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 132,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $6,795,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

