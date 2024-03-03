Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,720 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted its price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted its price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.49, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

