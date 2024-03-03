Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,627 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:DKS opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

