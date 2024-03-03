Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,950 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

