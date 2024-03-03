Synovus Financial Corp Sells 909 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,793,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

