Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

TBLA stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at $41,168,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493 over the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $46,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

