Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

