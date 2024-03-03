TD Securities Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.78.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

BNS stock opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.