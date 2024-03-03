TD Securities Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$17.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IVN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines
In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. Insiders own 50.87% of the company’s stock.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What are earnings reports?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.