TD Securities Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$17.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Shares of IVN opened at C$14.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 2.02. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. Insiders own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

