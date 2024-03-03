Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 372.0 days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

Tecan Group stock opened at $393.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.46 and a 200-day moving average of $356.87. Tecan Group has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $440.27.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Tecan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.