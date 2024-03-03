Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

TDY stock opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.