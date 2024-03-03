Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Telesis Bio Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of TBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 155,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Telesis Bio has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 183,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 563.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 131,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system, including BioXp 3250 system, BioXp 9600 system, and BioXp DBC, which are empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits, such as BioXp De Novo kits, BioXp select kits, BioXp next generation sequencing kits, and BioXp DBC kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis designs to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and proteins compared to traditional chemical synthesis, paving the way for more efficient and effective development of mRNA-based vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicines.

Featured Stories

