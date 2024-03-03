TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Veritas Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

T opened at C$23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm has a market cap of C$35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$28.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.59.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0189474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

