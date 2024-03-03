Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,715 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 12.31% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $35,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after buying an additional 612,606 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 221,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

TDF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

