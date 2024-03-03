TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

TTI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $515.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.20. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.