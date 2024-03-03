Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $739,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 449,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 211,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

