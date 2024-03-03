The Cato Co. (CATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 1st

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Cato has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Price Performance

CATO opened at $6.45 on Friday. Cato has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cato

Institutional Trading of Cato

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cato by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 1,490.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.