The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

CLX opened at $152.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

