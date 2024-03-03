The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $119.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,050,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after purchasing an additional 428,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

