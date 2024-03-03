The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,392,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $16,231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $10,944,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 56,753.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 93,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $128.87 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

