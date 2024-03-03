The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241,720 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Home Depot worth $1,748,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,098,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $633,994,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HD. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.71.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Home Depot stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.45. 2,750,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

